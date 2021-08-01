Floral tributes paid to 19 police personnel

CHENNAI

01 August 2021 03:31 IST

They died of COVID-19 infection in May, June and July

Police officers, led by Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, on Saturday paid floral tributes to 19 of their colleagues who died of COVID-19. The personnel had contracted the virus while on duty and died in May, June and July.

J. Eswaran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pallavaram; C. Jayakumar, traffic police inspector, Manali; five sub-inspectors, five special sub-inspectors, five head constables and two grade-I constables were among those who died in the last three months. Their portraits were displayed at Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore. Mr. Jiwal paid tributes by placing wreaths in front of the portraits.

Additional Commissioners of Police J. Loganathan, N. Kannan, Senthilkumar, Pratip Kumar and P.C. Thenmozhi, and other officers followed him.

The officers consoled the family members present at the venue.

As a mark of respect, the gathering observed two minutes silence.