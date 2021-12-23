Floodwater diversion channel project in Chennai awaits government nod

The speeding up of the project approval is imperative for work to be completed before NE monsoon next year

The project to build a channel to divert a portion of surplus water from Somangalam-Adyar confluence point to downstream stretch of the river awaits the State government’s nod. This is set to alleviate flooding in some southern suburbs.

This northeast monsoon, the Adyar carried a peak flow of 20,000 cusecs in its upper reaches. As the maximum flood level of the river is higher by a minimum of four feet, it led to issues in draining floodwater into the waterway.

The project had been submitted to the government through Commisionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management. The speeding up of the project approval is imperative for the work to be completed before the northeast monsoon next year, the officials say.

Moreover, the river is only about 20 metres wide at some points due to urbanisation. The Water Resources Department (WRD) had chalked out a ₹70.05-crore project to mitigate inundation in areas such as Ashtalakshmi Nagar, Mudichur and Mahalakshmi Nagar. This is one of the many solutions proposed to prevent floods in these suburbs.

The officials said surplus water of tanks upstream such as Manimangalam and Orathur tributary drain nearly 15,000 cusecs into the Adyar river near Vandalur Wallajahbad Road. Another 5,000 cusecs of water joins the river downstream at Somangalam tributary confluence point. As the culvert capacity is insufficient near Outer Ring Road, surplus water spills over to the neighbouring areas, including Mudichur.

“We have planned to build a channel from the confluence point of Somangalam tributary-Adyar river to convey excess water for two km and linked to the river again after the outer ring road where there is more width available. The channel will carry about 850 cusecs of water. There is no land acquisition required for the project,” said an official.

A major share of the project cost is proposed to be spent on constructing flood protection walls in vulnerable stretches between Adanur and Tiruneermalai. The retaining wall with lining would prevent breaches in the river and reduce waterlogging in the neighbourhood.