Floods: Corporation team to inspect IIT-Madras campus

Residents in the institute’s vicinity complained that their homes were flooded whenever water was pumped out from the sprawling campus

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor R. Priya on Thursday announced that a team of the Greater Chennai Corporation will inspect IIT Madras campus to find a solution to the problem of floods in the neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Council meeting on Thursday, councillors pointed to the need for preventing the flow of huge volume of water from the sprawling IIT campus to the surrounding residential areas during rain. The councillors requested the civic authorities to develop flood mitigation infrastructure inside the IIT campus.

Residents in the vicinity of large educational institutions have been complaining about their homes getting flooded because of the pumping of water from the campus. During the previous monsoon, residential areas such as Alwarpet, Guindy, Taramani, Velachery, Valasaravakkam, Ambattur and Sholinganallur were flooded because of pumping of water from large educational institutions in the area.

The Corporation has already started work on new drains in some of the areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors stressed the need for restoration of temple tanks and sponge parks to mitigate floods in some areas. A few councillors said public consultations should be held in all wards for flood mitigation. They demanded construction of storm-water drains in the western part of East Coast Road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said work on widening of Mambalam Canal near the confluence point would be completed soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
rains
Chennai Corporation
flood

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app