Flooded areas in Chennai to get storm water drains; work order issued for 10 packages

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday started issuing work order for constructing storm water drains (SWD) in flooded areas of the city.

The roads in areas such as West Mambalam, T. Nagar, KK Nagar, Pulianthope, Alwarpet and Kasturba Nagar were identified by the civic body for the project. The order for 10 packages of storm water drain work was issued by civic officials in the presence of Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi in Ripon Buildings on Monday.

Mr. Bedi said tenders were called for SWD development under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project at an estimated cost of ₹ 184 crore in areas such as Munusamy Salai (₹3.94 crore), P. V. Rajamannar Salai (₹9.09 crore) and R. K. Shanmugam Salai (₹8.08 crore). Work would also be taken up in Vembuliamman Koil Street in at an estimated cost of ₹3.32 crore.

Storm water drains would be developed along Lakshmanasamy Salai at an estimated cost of ₹5.88 crore and P. T. Rajan Salai at ₹ 3.94 crore. Work on SWDs would be completed in Seethammal Colony, TTK Road and C. P. Ramasamy Road at an estimated cost of ₹22.05 crore.

Residential areas and commercial areas around Ripon Buildings would get a network of SWDs at an estimated cost of ₹24 crore. Work would be taken up in areas such as Ram Nagar, Kuberan Nagar, Puzhuthivakkam Lake area in Kovalam Basin at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore. During the north-east monsoon in 2021, residents reported flooding in more than 500 localities during every spell of rain.

The SWDs in most of the stretches would be developed before the onset of the north-east monsoon this year.