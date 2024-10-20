Flood volunteers recommend measures from the ground

From immediate completion of the pending storm-water drain project to creation of intentional flood zones, thousands of volunteers, who were on the ground when the first spell of northeast monsoon rain lashed the city recently, have come up with a set of recommendations to the government.

A team of 13,000 volunteers who worked with the Greater Chennai Corporation have submitted a comprehensive report on the impact of the recent rain to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The report notes that the measures taken by the Corporation, coupled with the less severe rainfall than the December 2023 event brought on by Cyclone Michaung, helped to minimise waterlogging and ensure timely assistance to the residents.

Hiccups in food distribution

Many volunteers were engaged in food distribution, coordination with officials, and monitoring of requests for help on social media. Relief centres and community kitchens, established by the Corporation, provided essential support to the residents. Yet, in certain areas like Thoraipakkam and Vyasarpadi, people did not receive the essentials from the centres initially owing to inundation. While there were some hiccups in food distribution, community kitchens in several wards addressed food shortages, according to the report compiled by Kuyilmozhi Arulmozhi and S. Snehasri.

Prem Kumar, a volunteer at Kannagi Nagar in Thoraipakkam, says stagnation reduced the day after the heavy rain, but food was not available to all. People could not go to work on October 16 as many places were shut by the rain. There were no vegetable shops, he said. This was flagged to the officials.

According to S. Snehasri, Iyyapanthangal, Paraniputhur, Porur, Semmencherry, Injambakkam, Manali, Madipakkam, Korukkupettai, Perumbakkam, Besant Nagar’s Thideer Nagar, Kodambakkam, Mylapore, and some areas at Anna Nagar had seen reduced flooding. “Some areas in north [Chennai] also showed improvement from the time of Cyclone Michaung. However, the rain was not as heavy as it was during the cyclone when it averaged out at 400 mm,” she said. The first spell of the northeast monsoon this year yielded only over 100 mm of rain.

More needs to be done

Despite improvements, some parts of the city still suffer from waterlogging. Thideer Nagar at Otteri, Ganesapuran at Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar, Pulianthope, Ezhil Nagar, Kannigapuram, Tansi Nagar at Velachery, Padikuppam Road, and the Ambattur Zone were affected by prolonged inundation, Ms. Snehasri notes. “We [the volunteers] are still identifying other areas and would bring them to the notice of the authorities,” she says.

The volunteers plan to split into two groups: one coordinating with the councillors and the other with officials in the wards or zones. As the monsoon intensifies, they plan to strengthen coordination with the government and ensure swift response by stationing themselves close to their areas of residence. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted to avoid stockpiling of essential items.

Database of blood donors

Maintaining a database of blood donors, especially donors of rare and negative blood groups; creating a database of Scheduled Tribe populations and residents in hamlets around the city for emergency evacuation; shifting pregnant women and dialysis patients to hospitals before heavy rain; and identifying persons with disabilities in low-lying areas or at ground-floor residences and relocating them to higher floors or safe shelters are among the preparedness measures planned by the volunteers.

They will also focus on raising awareness among residents; discouraging panic-buying; ensuring better parking arrangements in flood-prone areas; and post-rain relief measures for residents in low-lying areas, says the report.

Waste management

The volunteers have recommended that the Corporation complete the pending storm-water drain project; prioritise waste management to prevent clogging of the drains; cover all manholes in areas prone to heavy water stagnation; and repair the damaged roads. One of the recommendations is to provide personal protective equipment kits to conservancy workers. These workers should be provided with PPE and trained to work with it, ensuring that their health is not compromised at the expense of public well-being.

At Pallikaranai, the Corporation workers were seen dewatering the pits, dug for the Metro Rail project, without safety gear. The week before, conservancy workers were clearing the slush in the water collection wells in the Saidapet market subway with bare hands and no supervisor. Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran has said additional personal protective equipment kits will be given to the workers.

It is to be noted that in August, the Corporation approved measures to streamline safety gear distribution. A standard operating procedure and specifications for the issuance of personal protective equipment kits to workers were approved on August 9.

The report’s key recommendations include creating intentional flooding zones in parks and along riverbanks, similar to global models of excess water management in Rotterdam and Singapore; improvements to storm-water drainage systems (increasing surface channels and creating bioswales); introducing a Flood Plain Zone law; and updating the State’s Water Policy to protect natural waterways. Disaster risk management structures are recommended to integrate resilience into urban planning.

The volunteers plan to continue working with the Corporation, focusing on improved coordination, awareness campaigns, and measures for the coming spells of rain.