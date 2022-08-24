Flood preparedness work in Nungambakkam subway

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 01:15 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has installed more pumps in Nungambakkam subway to prevent water stagnation during the rains.

According to a press release, the new motors in the subway will be able to pump 11700 litres of water every minute during the rains. During the previous monsoon, traffic along Nungambakkam subway was disrupted because of flooding. The civic body has planned to install more submersible pumps in subways, the release said.

