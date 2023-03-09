Flood mitigation work launched in south Chennai with German funding

March 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will build 120.55 km of storm-water drain along 688 roads at an estimated cost of ₹508.33 crore in the city with German funding, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru told presspersons in Chennai on Thursday.

Mr. Nehru said German bank, KfW, was funding the project to mitigate flooding in Kovalam basin in the southern parts of the city. “The work will be completed in 24 months. Officials are determined to complete the work ahead of the deadline. We will start the work from the disposal points. In Perungudi zone, work will be implemented in Ward Nos. 181, 185, 186, 187, 188 and 190. These wards will get new storm- water drains shortly,” said the Minister at the launch of the work.

KfW has funded 387 works for development of storm-water drains in Perungudi zone at an estimated cost of ₹280.58 crore. Work on relaying 243 roads in the zone had been taken up.

In Sholinganallur zone, work has started in wards 193, 194, 195, 196, 198, 199 and 200 to build storm-water drains at an estimated cost of ₹126.39 crore. A total of 588 km of storm-water drains had been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1,897 crore.

Work on building 441 km of drains at an estimated cost of ₹2,389 crore was under way, said Mr. Nehru.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the storm-water drain project was expected to mitigate the problem of flooding in areas such as Kottivakkam, Ullagaram, Puzhuthivakkam, Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Jalladianpet. Storm-water drain work had been completed to a length of 588 km at an estimated cost of ₹1,892 crore, he said.

Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.