Flood-mitigation projects along 126 roads of north Chennai to get priority

Residents had been pleading for early completion of the work; it will be completed before September 15, well ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon in the city, say Greater Chennai Corporation officials

July 02, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Work in progress for laying piplenes along the culvert near the Ganesapuram subway at Vyasarpadi in Chennai.

Work in progress for laying piplenes along the culvert near the Ganesapuram subway at Vyasarpadi in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to complete work on mitigation of floods in north Chennai localities along 126 arterial roads before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.

Corporation North Region Deputy Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said the work along the flood-prone areas along the 126 roads will be completed on priority in 74 days. The projects will be completed by September 15 before the onset of the northeast monsoon. 

“We have completed work on many stretches. Work is under way as per the plan on 12 roads covering many flood-prone areas. We have to complete 1,436 metres of storm-water drains in Tiruvottiyur zone. Work on storm-water drains running to 3,081 metres has been taken up on 12 roads and areas along the Tiruvottiyur-Kathivakkam High Road, Manali Express Road, Manali High Road in Tiruvottiyur will not get flooded this year,” said Mr.Prabakaran.

He expressed confidence areas such as Jothi Nagar and Varadharajan Nagar will not get flooded this year. Work is expected to be completed on North Terminus Road in a few weeks.

In Manali zone, 6,917 metres of storm water drains will be completed in 74 days out of the total length of 16,028 metres.  Residents had been demanding speedy completion of the work in Zahir Hussain Canal, CPCL Canal, Surapet Main Road, Kadapa Street, G.N.T. Road and Gandhi Main Road. Corporation officials had included all the stretches on the priority list this year as the entire work has a deadline of 2024.

Residents of neighbourhoods of Ilaya Street in Tondiarpet have demanded completion of the work ahead of September this year. “We will complete work on restoration of Ambedkar Canal in Tondiarpet zone. In the Royapuram zone, Prakasam Salai was flooded with 1.5 feet of water. Rajaji Salai and NSC Bose Road have been flooded. The stretches will get new drains before the monsoon,” said Mr. Prabakaran.

Work on flood mitigation in Egmore High Road, Tamil Salai, Police Commissioner Office Road remains a major challenge. The work will be completed in 74 days, the officials said. Work on Wall Tax Road has been completed. Just four metres of drains by the Highways department had to be completed to mitigate flooding in G.P. Road, they added. 

Corporation Chief Engineer S. Rajendiran said the design of all infrastructure projects had been tweaked to facilitate flood mitigation. “The work on the culvert near Ganesapuram subway will be completed ahead of the onset of the monsoon this year,” he said.

