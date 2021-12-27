Flood mitigation: Corpn. to develop stormwater drains

CHENNAI

27 December 2021 01:08 IST

Civic body expected to issue work orders for 39 packages this week

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop stormwater drains to mitigate flooding at 144 locations.

On Monday, the civic body is expected to issue orders for the work to develop stormwater drains in areas prone to flooding, such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K. N. Nehru has ordered the civic officials to start the work based on the detailed project report prepared after the floods during the Northeast monsoon this year. Work orders for at least 39 packages is expected to be given this week. Four packages will be re-tendered shortly.

Advertising

Advertising

The stormwater drains will be developed at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore over a distance of 45 km with funding from the World Bank. At least 568 locations in various parts of the city had reported flooding during the rain. In addition to the work to be undertaken by the Chennai Corporation, line agencies such as the Highways Department have also planned to develop drains to mitigate flooding in residential areas along stretches such as Poonamallee High Road, Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and Grand Northern Trunk Road.

Egmore MLA I. Paranthaman said a representation has been made to develop stormwater drains and pumping stations by CMWSSB in various areas, including Periamet, Vepery and Pulianthope to mitigate flooding.

T. Nagar MLA J. Karunanidhi said residential areas and commercial hubs in his constituency were flooded during the recent rain. “We have requested for stormwater drains in 27 areas in T. Nagar constituency. At least 17 locations have been approved. On Monday, the work order is expected to be issued for development of stormwater drains to mitigate flooding in areas such as Rangarajapuram in Ward 134.”

“Work to mitigate flooding on Usman Road will start soon. We need drains at a few more locations. I am planning to start work utilising Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme,” he said.

Residents have requested officials to complete the work before the next monsoon, he added.