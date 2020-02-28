Flood-hit school building refurbished

CHENNAI

A new higher secondary school building at Perumbakkam was handed over by the Rotary Club of Madras to the School Education Department on Thursday.

The original school building was affected during the 2015 floods which affected the city and was rebuilt on 1.2 acres of land. Constructed over 29,800 sq ft with 17 classrooms and 6 laboratories, the building can accommodate over 600 students.

Vijaya Bharathi Rangarajan, president of the Rotary Club of Madras, said that they had initially started working in the area as a rescue mission.

“This slowly changed to providing solid infrastructure in the form of the school, aligned to the philosophy of ‘building back better’, for over 500 residents who live in the Perumbakkam area,” he said.

The new building was inaugurated by Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan, who said that the Tamil Nadu government was thankful for the support from the Rotary Club as well as various corporates who have been working with them to develop infrastructure in schools.

Tata companies and their employees, through the Tata Tamil Nadu Floods Response Programme, were the major donors for the project. Anuja Foundation from the USA and Rotarians from the Club also contributed to the project.