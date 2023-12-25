ADVERTISEMENT

Flood-affected south T.N. students to get set of textbooks, bags from School Education Department

December 25, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Chennai

Many students in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli had lost their books and certificates due to the floods that were caused by rains

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashes in the city due to the Cyclone Michaung. A scene at Arcot Road in Kodambakkam on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The school education department has made provisions to provide new textbooks, uniforms and bags to flood-affected students.

Many students in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli had lost their books and certificates due to the floods that were caused by rains.

According to a release, the department is bringing the school items from various other districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the department has also made provision for students to apply for duplicates of certificates which they might have lost to the floods. The students can fill out application and submit to their respective schools to procure the certificates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US