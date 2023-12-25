Flood-affected south T.N. students to get set of textbooks, bags from School Education Department

December 25, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Chennai

The school education department has made provisions to provide new textbooks, uniforms and bags to flood-affected students.

Many students in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli had lost their books and certificates due to the floods that were caused by rains.

According to a release, the department is bringing the school items from various other districts.

Meanwhile, the department has also made provision for students to apply for duplicates of certificates which they might have lost to the floods. The students can fill out application and submit to their respective schools to procure the certificates.