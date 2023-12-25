GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flood-affected south T.N. students to get set of textbooks, bags from School Education Department

Many students in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli had lost their books and certificates due to the floods that were caused by rains

December 25, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rain lashes in the city due to the Cyclone Michaung. A scene at Arcot Road in Kodambakkam on December 23, 2023.

Heavy rain lashes in the city due to the Cyclone Michaung. A scene at Arcot Road in Kodambakkam on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The school education department has made provisions to provide new textbooks, uniforms and bags to flood-affected students.

Many students in districts such as Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli had lost their books and certificates due to the floods that were caused by rains.

According to a release, the department is bringing the school items from various other districts.

Meanwhile, the department has also made provision for students to apply for duplicates of certificates which they might have lost to the floods. The students can fill out application and submit to their respective schools to procure the certificates.

