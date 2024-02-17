‘Floating’ tiles and ‘creative’ manhole covers on a busy road in  Nandanam

February 17, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST

On Nandanam First Main Road (where it meets Turnbulls Road), pedestrians are indulged, having been provided with two walking pathways — that is, on the face of it. A regular one at the extreme end of the road sports coarse granite tiles, certainly anti-slip. Alongside this pathway runs another track that is characterised by interlocking tiles. This track hides a stormwater drain network. However, both tracks do not serve pedestrians well anymore, having acquired a mind of their own and being bent on “reinventing themselves”.

On the primary pathway, the granite tiles are not unlike shaky teeth. With the retraining stone barrier missing, some of the tiles have drifted off the pathway. “Drifted” is the word for this situation, as regulars at the road point out that during last monsoon’s heavy rains, some of the tiles floated off their resting place.

A couple of SWD manhole covers on the secondary pathway are sunk as if they were burrowing themselves into the earth like badgers. Another manhole cover seems to have got creative as it is broken in a manner that suggests pattern and design. It resembles a flower, the chipped pieces giving the impression of neatly arranged petals. Only that someone who trips over this manhole cover would least appreciate its creative bent of mind. Greater Chennai Corporation has to “rein in” the walkway (with its “floating tiles”) and also have the manhole covers replaced and ensure a pleasant user experience for pedestrians.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT