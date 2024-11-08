FLO Chennai launches ‘Jamakalam Rewoven’ project

FLO Chennai’s handloom and textile vertical recently launched its initiative, ‘Jamakalam Rewoven’, at an event presided over by acclaimed fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

In his address, Mr. Tahiliani emphasised the importance of integrating traditional crafts into contemporary fashion, highlighting the invaluable role of Indian artisans on the world stage. With the project, the vertical aims to focus and promote the vibrant, handwoven jamakalam rug craft from Bhavani, Tamil Nadu, introducing it to new markets and consumers.

Divya Abhishek, chairperson, FLO Chennai, and the body’s handloom and textile vertical, led by Arti Bagdy, with the committed support of Vharsha Raheja and Nabila Avias, are working to promote the State’s rich heritage of handmade textiles and crafts. The launch also featured curated installations of toda and jamakalam pieces, providing attendees an up-close experience of these crafts.

