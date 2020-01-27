Chennai

Flight with actor Rajinikanth on board delayed by nearly an hour

The flight from Mysore was delayed due to poor visibility

A flight from Mysore to Chennai that had nearly 40 passengers including actor Rajnikanth, was delayed on Monday morning, airport sources said. The flight was supposed to depart around 6.45 a.m. from Mysore but could not leave for nearly two hours as there was a lot of fog, and visibility was poor. Later, around 8.50 a.m., the flight landed in Chennai.

