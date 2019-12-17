Flight service between Chennai and Quanzhou on the cards

Plans are afoot to introduce a flight between Chennai and Quanzhou, China. “We are actively studying and applying for a flight from Quanzhou to Chennai,” said Wang Yongli, Mayor of Quanzhou, Municipal People’s Government, Fujian Province. He said that the Quanzhou Jinjiang international airport ranks first among 20 major fastest-growing airports in the world.

According to Mr Yongli, more investments would be coming into Tamil Nadu from his province. “Quanzhou plans to carry out the construction of an economic and trade co-operation Park with Chennai. We are looking forward to establish a Quanzhou Industrial park in Chennai and a Chennai Industrial park in Quanzhou,” he said while talking to a delegation at the China·Fujian – Tamil Nadu Economic and Trade Promotion Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chennai on Tuesday.

Through this model of ‘Two cities, Two Industrial Parks’ the plan is to deepen cooperation in textile, footwear, garments, machinery manufacturing, bio-pharmaceuticals, software and information technology services and promote bilateral exchanges in terms of industry, talent and brands between China and India.

“In terms of the establishment of the Quanzhou Park in Chennai, a series of promotion conferences have been held. Many enterprises in Quanzhou are interested in making investments in India,” Mr Yongli said. Quanzhou is actively promoting enterprises of industries including garments, food and beverages and building materials to make investments and set up institutions at the proposed Chennai Industrial Park.

Panpan Food Group and other food enterprises are looking forward to utilising Chennai’s agricultural and sideline product resources to produce delicious foodstuffs for global consumers. Another firm, Linewell Software Group, aims to collaborate with relevant institutions or enterprises in Chennai in the development of Digital India, and work with the government here on the Chennai Smart City project, together improving public security and the smart city development.

M. Ponnuswami, Immediate Past Chairman CII Tamil Nadu and Chairman and Managing Director, Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd, said that for the past two millennia, the bilateral relationship between China and India, particularly Southern India has been strong. “The recent meet between the leaders of India and China organised at Mamallapuram is a direct move towards reviving and enhancing the bilateral ties between the State of Tamil Nadu in India and the Fujian Province in China,” he added.

In terms of bilateral trade, the import and export trade with India totalled 2.9 billion yuan (₹29.4 billion) in 2018. Import and export trade with India totalled 2.1 billion yuan (₹21.3 billion) from January to October 2019.