ADVERTISEMENT

Flight operations disrupted at Chennai airport

January 15, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The arrival of over 30 flights at Chennai airport were delayed because of poor visibility at major airports across the country; there was also delay in the departure of flights from Chennai to destinations such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A flight lands at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning amidst the smog from Bhogi celebrations. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The departure of arrival of about 60 flights were affected at Chennai airport on Saturday morning due to smoke caused by bonfire and reduced visibility, besides the foggy weather in other airports. But there were no cancellation or diversion of flights, according to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The officials said there was delay in the departure of flights to destinations such as Port Blair, Tiruchi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, the arrival of nearly 30 flights were delayed. The delay ranged from 15 minutes to one hour. 

The visibility, which was around 2,500 metres at 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, dipped to 600 metres around 7 a.m. However, the visibility was normal by 9 a.m. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This year, we took steps to improve awareness about the impact of smoke from Bhogi bonfire on flight operations. It is much better when compared to the previous years and the police too helped us,” an official said. 

The officials said they had distributed pamphlets among the residents in the areas around the airport to minimise the Bhogi bonfires. 

In 2018, over 100 flights were severely affected with delays, diversions and cancellations owing to thick fog and poor visibility. Following this, the AAI began holding sensitisation programmes that reduced flight disruptions in 2019, 2020 and 2021. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US