Flight operations disrupted at Chennai airport

The arrival of over 30 flights at Chennai airport were delayed because of poor visibility at major airports across the country; there was also delay in the departure of flights from Chennai to destinations such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru

January 15, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A flight lands at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning amidst the smog from Bhogi celebrations.

A flight lands at the Chennai airport on Saturday morning amidst the smog from Bhogi celebrations. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The departure of arrival of about 60 flights were affected at Chennai airport on Saturday morning due to smoke caused by bonfire and reduced visibility, besides the foggy weather in other airports. But there were no cancellation or diversion of flights, according to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The officials said there was delay in the departure of flights to destinations such as Port Blair, Tiruchi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, the arrival of nearly 30 flights were delayed. The delay ranged from 15 minutes to one hour. 

The visibility, which was around 2,500 metres at 2.30 a.m. on Saturday, dipped to 600 metres around 7 a.m. However, the visibility was normal by 9 a.m. 

“This year, we took steps to improve awareness about the impact of smoke from Bhogi bonfire on flight operations. It is much better when compared to the previous years and the police too helped us,” an official said. 

The officials said they had distributed pamphlets among the residents in the areas around the airport to minimise the Bhogi bonfires. 

In 2018, over 100 flights were severely affected with delays, diversions and cancellations owing to thick fog and poor visibility. Following this, the AAI began holding sensitisation programmes that reduced flight disruptions in 2019, 2020 and 2021. 

