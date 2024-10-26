ADVERTISEMENT

Flight from Jaipur touched down and departed immediately at Chennai airport

Published - October 26, 2024 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers of IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Chennai were left wondering why the flight couldn’t land in the first attempt. 

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, the flight from Jaipur was estimated to land at Chennai airport at 1.05 p.m. but as the pilot attempted to land, there were unfavourable wind conditions and he decided to do a ‘go-around’. 

“Around 12.45 p.m. the pilot attempted to make a landing but due to crosswind conditions, the flight touched down and immediately left. The touch down was beyond the threshold point on the main runway. Subsequently, the pilot did a ‘go-around’ and returned to the airport at 12.58 p.m. There were no issues then, and for a better and safer landing, he went around and came back,” an official said. 

