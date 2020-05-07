Flight from Dubai with 200 stranded Indians will arrive today

A flight from Dubai, carrying Indian nationals stranded abroad, will land in the city on Friday night.

The repatriation flight, with nearly 200 passengers onboard, will be the first that the city airport will handle.

Preparations have been on at Chennai airport to receive them. A set of officials from the State government visited the airport on Thursday morning to inspect the facilities. The flight is expected to land around 8 p.m., sources said.

Soon after the passengers enter the airport, their temperature will be checked, and they will have to complete immigration and other procedures. Before they exit, staff from the Health department will collect swab samples to test for COVID-19, the sources added.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that they have cleaned and fumigated the terminals and arrangements are in place to receive the passengers. “There will be sanitisers placed at many points and floor markers have been placed in front of immigration counters to ensure passengers maintain physical distance. We will make sure the process is smooth,” an official said.

The incoming passengers will then be taken in buses to institutional quarantine centres where arrangements have been done for them to stay for two weeks.

Passengers who want to stay in hotels will be allowed to do so, sources said.

Between May 8 and 12, five flights have been scheduled to arrive in Chennai — two from Dubai and one each from Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur and Muscat.

Options to be given

“A passenger can opt for free accommodation provided by the government at the institutional quarantine centres. Those who want to be in hotels can do so, from the list of choices we give them,” a source said. Passengers will be given the option to choose hotels of various price brackets — between ₹1,500 and ₹2,500 a day. “There is a set menu for all passengers, including those staying in hotels. Also, they will be given ‘kabasura kudineer’ every day,” another source said. Most hotels have put in place a set of protocols for such guests. The staff will not enter individual rooms, and will provide bedsheets that the guests can change. The staff will also ensure luggage is sanitised on arrival. Food, coffee and tea will be packed and provided in the rooms. Guests can call and make requests for other things, explained a hotelier.

One hotelier said they had agreed to provide around 30 rooms for use by guests. “These are for guests who want better accommodation and our rates include taxes," he said. Another hotelier said many in the industry were hesitant to rent out rooms for this purpose since people might end up remembering their properties as COVID-19 confinement hotels.