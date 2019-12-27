Flexibility for seniors in postal savings

Senior citizens who have deposits in postal savings schemes may now withdraw their deposits at any time. This is among the changes made in savings schemes after the recent gazette notification brought out by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Earlier, senior citizen account holders were allowed to opt for premature closure of their accounts only after a year of deposit. Following the gazette notification, the senior citizens’ savings scheme does not have any lock-in period. However, when an account is closed before one year, interest paid on the deposit will be recovered, said sources in the Postal Department.

The changes are expected to increase the number of accounts. At present, there are nearly 1.09 lakh senior citizen postal account holders in the Chennai city region.

New forms introduced

The previous revision for the scheme through a gazette notification was done in 2004. New forms have also been introduced for various transactions under the schemes, be it premature closure or withdrawal.

Sources said postal customers would also have to increase their minimum balance in savings accounts within a year, after which a penalty of ₹100 per year would be levied. Earlier, customers could maintain a minimum balance of ₹50. It has now been revised to ₹500.