Flex banners posing a threat; move to convert bus terminus land into plots

August 13, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST

In Saligramam, banners are erected for temple and political functions. Will the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation comply with the judgment in http://W.P.No.17768/2016 and take action to remove unauthorised banners being fixed regularly in violation of the rules?

In 2019, a 23-year-old techie lost her life after an illegally installed flex banner fell on her bike, and she was run over by a tanker lorry. Illegal hoardings are mushrooming because the authorities are not taking stringent action against the law-breakers. Officials should remove unnecessary banners permanently. Flex boards can be seen on the roadsides in many areas of the city. These boards are erected for political and temple functions. Though complaints are filed, the authorities do not evince interest in removing these boards.

N. Viswanathan, Ashok Nagar

Response:

Corporation officials said illegal banners would be removed and action would be taken against those repeatedly putting up banners illegally. The civic body is also planning to file police cases.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board had developed a residential layout on 116 acres at Avadi. It allotted plots 30 years ago. The layout had space earmarked for Open Space Reservation, a library, a post-office, a community hospital and a bus terminus, all covering more than 28 grounds. However, these areas have not been handed over to the government departments concerned. They have remained vacant. In the meantime, the Board is planning to convert the land for the bus terminus into housing plots. We request the government and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to stop the move.

A. Dharanitharan, officer-bearer, Federation of Residents Welfare Association of Avadi TNHB (Sector 1)

