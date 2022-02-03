‘Flaws in SWDs cause waterlogging’

Rainwater is unable to enter Sembakkam lake, say Sri Sarvamangala Nagar residents

The stormwater drains (SWDs) at Sri Sarvamangala Nagar in Chitlapakkam failed to deliver during the recent rains. The residents believe that there are some flaws in the SWD network and they want the Tambaram Municipal Corporation to look into the issue.

Water from the SWDs at the intersection of First Main Road and First Lane does not drain into Sembakkam lake. Therefore, water flows in the reverse direction and enters the drain in First Lane. During heavy showers, this causes flooding on First Main Road and First Lane.

Illegal discharge of sewage into stormwater drains is another reason for inundation, say residents.

Yet another issue that needs to be addressed is the unevenness of the roads at the intersection.

“First Main Road and First Lane are not at the same level. This also causes waterlogging at the intersection,” says M. Ravi, secretary of the Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association.

Recently, Ravi submitted a petition in this regard to M. Elangovan, Commissioner, Tambaram Municipal Corporation.