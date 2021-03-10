Flag marches conducted as part of poll preparation in Chennai

The city police, along with personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force and the Border Security Force, took out a flag march on Tuesday in several areas.
Led by the respective Deputy Commissioners, the march was taken out to create confidence among the voters to come out and vote on election day without any fear.
The police said 65 personnel from the Central forces and close to 300 police personnel took part in the march in each area. The troops went through thickly populated residential areas.
A senior police officer said, “As a symbol of showing dominance over the poll-bound constituency and to instil confidence among the voters to exercise their right to vote without fear or coercion, a massive route march was organised. Adequate precautionary measures are being taken at vulnerable booths here. Similar route marches will be conducted in other places in the city in the coming days.”
With the model code of conduct coming into force, the police have booked 31 cases so far for violations and around 19 cases were booked for carrying unaccounted cash and valuable things within city limits.
Over 1,695 licensed arms were surrendered to the police for safekeeping.
As many as 11 anti-social elements were arrested and 1,221 were bound over Section 110 of the CrPC for peaceful conduct of the election, said police sources.
