HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fix admit card issue, DASE urges MRB

Several doctors, who are appearing for the written examination for the post of government assistant surgeon scheduled to be held on April 25, have raised complaints on not being able to download the admit cards

April 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Several doctors, who are appearing for the written examination for the post of government assistant surgeon scheduled to be held on April 25, have raised complaints on not being able to download the admit cards, the Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has said.

In a statement on Thursday, DASE general secretary G.R. Ravindranath said the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) was conducting the written examination across a number of centres in the State. Nearly 25,000 doctors would be appearing for it. However, several doctors had complained they were unable to download the admit card, he said and urged the MRB to immediately rectify the issue.

Related Topics

Chennai / hospital and clinic / government health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.