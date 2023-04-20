Fix admit card issue, DASE urges MRB

April 20, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several doctors, who are appearing for the written examination for the post of government assistant surgeon scheduled to be held on April 25, have raised complaints on not being able to download the admit cards, the Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has said.

In a statement on Thursday, DASE general secretary G.R. Ravindranath said the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) was conducting the written examination across a number of centres in the State. Nearly 25,000 doctors would be appearing for it. However, several doctors had complained they were unable to download the admit card, he said and urged the MRB to immediately rectify the issue.