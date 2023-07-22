ADVERTISEMENT

Five zones in Chennai will not get piped water supply on July 25 and 26

July 22, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the CMWSSB head office. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Areas covered under Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones will not receive piped water supply between 10 a.m. on July 25 and 10 a.m. on July 26. This is because the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. will carry out interconnection of large pipelines from Kilpauk water works on Purasawakkam High Road on Tuesday. A press release said residents may store sufficient water in advance and use ‘dial-for-water’ facility of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board online for any urgent requirements. The water board will continue to provide supply to street tanks and free tanker trips in these zones.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US