Five zones in Chennai will not get piped water supply on July 25 and 26

July 22, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas covered under Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Royapuram, Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones will not receive piped water supply between 10 a.m. on July 25 and 10 a.m. on July 26. This is because the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. will carry out interconnection of large pipelines from Kilpauk water works on Purasawakkam High Road on Tuesday. A press release said residents may store sufficient water in advance and use ‘dial-for-water’ facility of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board online for any urgent requirements. The water board will continue to provide supply to street tanks and free tanker trips in these zones.