Five youth held for selling drugs in JJ Nagar 

JJ Nagar Police have arrested five youth for allegedly being in possession of psychotropic substances such as Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, MDMA stimulant drugs and ganja to sell.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel mounted surveillance on Pari Salai on Sunday evening and caught one Karthikeyan Ramkumar, 21, of JJ Nagar and seized 17 LSD stamps, three gram OG kush. Based on his confession, the police arrested Aravindh Balaji, 20, of Mandaveli, Vatshal, 21, of Guduvanchery, Arooni Ajithkumar, 20, of Maraimalai Nagar and Thrisun Sampath, 20, of Maraimalai Nagar. Police seized 94 LSD stamps, 48 MDMA tablets, 700g ganja and five mobile phones from them.

Police said the interrogation revealed that they were also acquainted with each other through a mobile application and were selling drugs. It was ascertained that they had consumed drugs after a medical examination, the police said.

