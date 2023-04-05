Five young men drown in tank in Chennai during temple festival

April 05, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five young men drowned in the Moovarasampet tank, near Keelkattalai, a suburb in south Chennai, on Wednesday morning.

The tragedy took place when the young men were taking part in a Theerthavari festival of the Dharmalingeshwarar temple. All five, aged between 18 to 23 years, drowned when they went into the water body, police said.

On being alerted, the Palavanthangal police rushed to the site, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel. All the bodies were retrievedfrom the tank and sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five victims were identified as Raghavan of Madipakkam, Yogeswaran of Keelkattalai, and Vanesh, Raghavan and R. Surya of Nanganallur.

Senior officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, are inspecting the tank.

ADVERTISEMENT