A five-year-old girl died of electric shock in Avadi on Tuesday (August 7, 2024) night. Avadi Police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a couple Gautham and Priya were residing in Netaji street of Nandavana Mettur in Avadi. The couple had a daughter Rupavathy who was studying in Class 1 in a private school. On Tuesday, she was playing as usual at home when she tried to open the refrigerator door and received electric shock through the metal frame.

Immediately, the family rushed the girl to the Avadi Government Hospital where the doctors pronounced her brought dead. The victim’s body has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.