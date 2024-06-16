GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five-year-old girl drowns in the sump of construction site in Kondithope

The Seven Wells police have registered a case and are investigating

Published - June 16, 2024 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old girl drowned in the sump of a construction site in Kondithope on Saturday evening.

The police said D. Krishnan and his wife Rachana, both from Odisha, worked as daily wage labourers at a construction site on Telegraph Abboy Street in Kondithope. On Saturday, when Mr. Krishnan was working at the site and his wife was busy with chores, their daughter Surthi was playing on the ground floor of the building.

Around 5.30 p.m., Mr. Krishnan came to the ground floor but could not find Surthi. The couple immediately began searching. They soon informed a patrol team of the Seven Wells police station about their missing daughter. The team helped the couple search the construction site. They found Surthi unconscious in the water sump at the site. She was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where she was declared ‘brought dead’. The police have registered a case and are investigating. 

