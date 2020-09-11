Five-year-old child run over by speeding water tanker in Pattinambakkam

CHENNAI

The child, who was with his grandparents on a two-wheeler, fell and came under the wheels of the Chennai Metrowater tanker and died on the spot, police said

A five-year-old boy was killed by a speeding Chennai Metrowater tanker in Pattinambakkam on Friday morning. His grandparents, with whom he was travelling on a two wheeler, and another motorist were injured, police said.

The victim has been identified as Praneesh of Taramani. The accident occurred at 8.15 a.m. when the child’s grandfather, Gopal was taking him on his two-wheeler from Ennore to Taramani. His grandmother also accompanied them on the vehicle. The rashly-driven water tanker lorry went berserk, and hit their vehicle from the rear, police said.

In the impact, all three fell from the vehicle and the boy was caught under the wheels of the lorry. The boy died on the spot. The tanker lorry also hit a few other two-wheelers on the road and stopped after ramming into a traffic signal post, said police. The driver of the tanker jumped from the vehicle and fled the spot.

Passers-by and traffic personnel who were on duty in the nearby area came to the spot and sent the child and other injured persons to Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment.

An Inspector of Police, Traffic Investigation, Adyar who conducted an investigation said the driver of the tanker lorry has been nabbed. Traffic was affected on Santhome High Road in the morning.