Five-year-old boy suffers serious injury in stray dog attack in Kancheepuram

Published - June 27, 2024 03:10 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Representional image. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A five-year-old boy was badly injured after being reportedly mauled by a stray dog in Kancheepuram on Thursday, June 27, 2024. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district police said B. Nirmalraj was playing in the backyard of his house located at Ganapathypuram village of Pallur Taluk when a stray dog on the street started biting him. Hearing his pleas his father Balaji rushed to help him, but was also attacked by the dog, which then ran into the fields nearby.

The boy Nirmalraj who suffered serious injury in the face was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government hospital and afterwards shifted to the Chengalpattu Government hospital for specialised treatment. The boy’s father Balaji has been hospitalised in the Kancheepuram district hospital. 

