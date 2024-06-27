GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five-year-old boy suffers serious injury in stray dog attack in Kancheepuram

The boy Nirmalraj who suffered serious injury in the face was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government hospital and afterwards shifted to the Chengalpattu Government hospital for specialised treatment.

Published - June 27, 2024 03:10 pm IST - KANCHEEPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representional image. File

Representional image. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A five-year-old boy was badly injured after being reportedly mauled by a stray dog in Kancheepuram on Thursday, June 27, 2024. 

A senior official of the Kancheepuram district police said B. Nirmalraj was playing in the backyard of his house located at Ganapathypuram village of Pallur Taluk when a stray dog on the street started biting him. Hearing his pleas his father Balaji rushed to help him, but was also attacked by the dog, which then ran into the fields nearby.

The boy Nirmalraj who suffered serious injury in the face was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government hospital and afterwards shifted to the Chengalpattu Government hospital for specialised treatment. The boy’s father Balaji has been hospitalised in the Kancheepuram district hospital. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.