Five-year-old boy killed after autorickshaw overturns on Kamarajar Salai

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle when a police constable signalled it to stop

Published - August 05, 2024 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-year-old boy died after an autorickshaw he was travelling in overturned on Kamarajar Salai on Sunday.

The police identified the victim as Aloknath Dakshin, whose grandfather Sekar is an autorickshaw driver. Sekar and his family were travelling in his autorickshaw on Kamarajar Salai on Sunday evening. A police constable, Magendran, who was on bandobust duty, signalled the speeding vehicle to stop and keep left. However, Sekar, who was driving, lost control of the autorickshaw, and it overturned.

A senior police officer said: “The autorickshaw driver, his wife and five year-old grandson, and the constable were injured in the accident. The child had a head injury and was rushed to a hospital.”

Subsequently, Aloknath died without responding to the treatment. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem. The Anna Square Traffic Investigation Police conducted an investigation and registered a case against Magendran for charges under Section 106 (Causing Death by Negligence) and 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

