ADVERTISEMENT

Five trains from Chennai diverted due to flooding of tracks in Telangana

July 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Chennai

In a press release, the Southern Railway has issued an alert suspending the operation of train services until further on the Hasanparthi-Kazipet route in Telangana State.

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, as part of precautionary measures, has announced diversion of five trains originating from Chennai and other places due to overflowing of rainwater in the bridge of Hasanparthi-Kazipet route on July 27.

In a press release, the Southern Railway has issued an alert suspending the operation of train services until further on the Hasanparthi-Kazipet route in Telangana State due to flooding of tracks by diverting the trains including the Chennai to Ahmedabad and the Andaman express operated from Dr. MGR Central station to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra through an alternative route. 

“Passengers of the diverted trains are being intimated through the short messaging services (SMS),” it added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US