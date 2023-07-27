Five trains from Chennai diverted due to flooding of tracks in Telangana

July 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Southern Railway, as part of precautionary measures, has announced diversion of five trains originating from Chennai and other places due to overflowing of rainwater in the bridge of Hasanparthi-Kazipet route on July 27.

In a press release, the Southern Railway has issued an alert suspending the operation of train services until further on the Hasanparthi-Kazipet route in Telangana State due to flooding of tracks by diverting the trains including the Chennai to Ahmedabad and the Andaman express operated from Dr. MGR Central station to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra through an alternative route.

“Passengers of the diverted trains are being intimated through the short messaging services (SMS),” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.