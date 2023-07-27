HamberMenu
Five trains from Chennai diverted due to flooding of tracks in Telangana

In a press release, the Southern Railway has issued an alert suspending the operation of train services until further on the Hasanparthi-Kazipet route in Telangana State.

July 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway, as part of precautionary measures, has announced diversion of five trains originating from Chennai and other places due to overflowing of rainwater in the bridge of Hasanparthi-Kazipet route on July 27.

In a press release, the Southern Railway has issued an alert suspending the operation of train services until further on the Hasanparthi-Kazipet route in Telangana State due to flooding of tracks by diverting the trains including the Chennai to Ahmedabad and the Andaman express operated from Dr. MGR Central station to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra through an alternative route. 

“Passengers of the diverted trains are being intimated through the short messaging services (SMS),” it added. 

