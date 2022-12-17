Five tipsy passengers arrested for assaulting TNSTC bus crew at CMBT

December 17, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

There was commotion when the drunken passengers asked the crew to start the bus ahead of schedule at the bus stand and in the melee, they assaulted the bus crew

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested five passengers who attacked the crew of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus bound to Polur, Tiruvannamalai district at Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminal (CMBT) in the early hours of Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was parked on Platform No. 2 at the CMBT and driver Ashokan and conductor Annadurai were sleeping in the bus. A group of passengers, who were reportedly drunk, boarded the bus and asked the crew to start ahead of the scheduled time. When the crew told them that the bus would start only at 1.15 a.m., the group created a ruckus. The crew and passengers from other buses gathered at the spot following the commotion.  In the melee, the drunken passengers attacked the crew and fled the spot.

The transport staff staged a protest, disrupting bus services for about two hours. The police officers rushed to the spot and restored order by assuring the transport staff of action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the morning, the police arrested A. Parthiban, 27, Prakash Ambedkar, 25, P. Jockey, 21, A. Mani and M. Selvam, 22, all of Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district, on charges of attacking and preventing government servants from discharging their duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US