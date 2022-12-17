Five tipsy passengers arrested for assaulting TNSTC bus crew at CMBT

December 17, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested five passengers who attacked the crew of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus bound to Polur, Tiruvannamalai district at Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminal (CMBT) in the early hours of Saturday.

The bus was parked on Platform No. 2 at the CMBT and driver Ashokan and conductor Annadurai were sleeping in the bus. A group of passengers, who were reportedly drunk, boarded the bus and asked the crew to start ahead of the scheduled time. When the crew told them that the bus would start only at 1.15 a.m., the group created a ruckus. The crew and passengers from other buses gathered at the spot following the commotion. In the melee, the drunken passengers attacked the crew and fled the spot.

The transport staff staged a protest, disrupting bus services for about two hours. The police officers rushed to the spot and restored order by assuring the transport staff of action.

In the morning, the police arrested A. Parthiban, 27, Prakash Ambedkar, 25, P. Jockey, 21, A. Mani and M. Selvam, 22, all of Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district, on charges of attacking and preventing government servants from discharging their duties.