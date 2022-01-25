Five-tier security for Republic Day

6,800 policemen deployed near venue

Over 6,800 police personnel will be deployed as part of five-tier security arrangement around Kamarajar Salai for the Republic Day celebrations.

On Wednesday, Governor R.N. Ravi will unfurl the National Flag near the Gandhi Square on Kamarajar Salai.

On the orders of Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, under the supervision of Additional Commissioners- T.Senthil Kumar, N.Kannan and Kapilkumar C.Saratkar- the city police has been making elaborate bandobust arrangements.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has ordered that the vigil should be tightened and intensive checks were being done with the deployment of additional forces at airport, railway stations, bus stations, beaches, shopping malls and places of worship. Checks have been conducted at lodges and hotels and the representatives of those premises have been asked to pass on information about any suspicious person. The city police said patrolling too has been intensified all across the city.