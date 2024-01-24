Five-tier security for Republic Day celebrations in Chennai

January 24, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai City Police is preparing to provide five-tier security arrangement with deployment of 7,500 police personnel for Republic Day celebrations in the city.

On the occasion of Republic Day on Friday, January 26, 2024 Governor R.N. Ravi will unfurl the national flag near Marina Labour Statue at Kamarajar Road - Walajah Road Junction in Chennai.

Five-tier security arrangements have been planned on Kamarajar Road and its surrounding areas on the orders of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore. Further, security has been tightened at Chennai airport, railway stations, bus stands, commercial establishments, beaches and all places of worship within the jurisdiction of GCP. Besides, lodges and hotels have been searched and owners / managers have been urged to pass on any information about movement of suspicious persons immediately to the police.

Moreover, patrolling activities have been intensified throughout the city, and check posts have been set up at the main entrances to the city such as Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, Maduravoyal, Meenambakkam, Thoraipakkam and Neelangarai. Vehicle inspections are being carried out.

Anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at all important places including Meenambakkam airport, Chennai Central, Egmore railway stations, Koyambedu and Madhavaram bus terminals by bomb detection and disposalsquad and dog squad.

Also, on Thursday and Friday, flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in Chennai. Strict legal action would be taken against those violating the ban, said Mr. Rathore.

