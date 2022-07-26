Five-tier security for Prime Minister’s visit

22,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city for two days

The Greater Chennai Police have planned a five-tier security arrangement, with the deployment of 22,000 personnel, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the city from July 28.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal met all police officers and discussed the arrangements.

Mr. Modi will arrive at the Chennai airport by an IAF aircraft from Ahmedabad at 4.45 p.m. on July 28. From the airport, he will be flown by helicopter to the INS Adyar helipad. Then, he will go by car to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at Periamet where he will inaugurate the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad.

After the programme, he will proceed to the Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight. On Friday morning, he will take part at the 42nd convocation of Anna University before leaving the city from the Chennai airport.

Four Additional Commissioners, seven officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner/DIG and 26 officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner/Superintendent will be among the 22,000 personnel to be deployed for security.

Intense checks and monitoring will be conducted at all places, including the airport and the routes to be taken by the Prime Minister's convoy. The police will also check lodges and similar places. Security has been tightened at important railway stations and bus termini.

Mr. Jiwal issued an order, under the provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, banning the flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles in the city limits on the two days. He warned of stringent action against those violating the order.