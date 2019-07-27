Chennai

Five stray dogs found dead

The SRMC police are investigating the death of five stray dogs whose bodies were found on a street in Iyyapanthangal.

D.M. Sathish Kumar, a local, used to feed the community dogs in the area.

On Thursday, he complained that five dogs were found dead in Dhanalakshmi Nagar. He alleged that the dogs could have been poisoned to death.

