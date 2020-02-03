Chennai

Five sentenced to life imprisonment in Ayanavaram sexual assault case

Offenders in the Ayanavaram sexual assault case being produced at the Mahila court on Monday

Offenders in the Ayanavaram sexual assault case being produced at the Mahila court on Monday   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

more-in

Of the 16 offenders, five were sentenced to life imprisonment, one to seven years in prison, nine to five years and one accused was let off

A special court on Monday sentenced five offenders to life imprisonment after they were convicted on charges of grave offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, on an 11-year-old girl with a hearing impairment in Ayanavaram, in 2018.

Four of the men -- Ravikumar, Suresh, Abishek and Palani -- will have to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of their natural life, or until death, while another man, Rajasekar has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Of the remaining 10 convicts, one was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and nine were punished with a five-year-imprisonment term each.

On Saturday, the special court had convicted 15 of the 17 offenders. P.Gunasekaran, who was cited as accused no. 15 was let off, and another had died during the trial period.

The police had arrested 17 persons — all of them service staff at the residential apartment where the girl lived with her family. The accused had reportedly committed aggravated sexual assault and aggravated penetrative assault on several occasions, from January 15 to July 14, 2018.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 4:33:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/five-sentenced-to-life-imprisonment-in-ayanavaram-sexual-assault-case/article30726170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY