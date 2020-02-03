Five sentenced to life imprisonment in Ayanavaram sexual assault case

A special court on Monday sentenced five offenders to life imprisonment after they were convicted on charges of grave offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, on an 11-year-old girl with a hearing impairment in Ayanavaram, in 2018.

Four of the men -- Ravikumar, Suresh, Abishek and Palani -- will have to undergo imprisonment for the remainder of their natural life, or until death, while another man, Rajasekar has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Of the remaining 10 convicts, one was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment and nine were punished with a five-year-imprisonment term each.

On Saturday, the special court had convicted 15 of the 17 offenders. P.Gunasekaran, who was cited as accused no. 15 was let off, and another had died during the trial period.

The police had arrested 17 persons — all of them service staff at the residential apartment where the girl lived with her family. The accused had reportedly committed aggravated sexual assault and aggravated penetrative assault on several occasions, from January 15 to July 14, 2018.