Five police personnel suspended in connection custodial death in Chennai’s Kodungaiyur

The victim has been identified as S. Rajasekar alias Appu of Mundhiri Thoppu, near Alamathi in Thiruvallur district.

The victim has been identified as S. Rajasekar alias Appu of Mundhiri Thoppu, near Alamathi in Thiruvallur district.

Five police personnel including the Inspector of Police, Kodungaiyur, have been placed under suspension following the reported custodial death of a history sheeter, on June 12.

The victim has been identified as S. Rajasekar alias Appu (33) of Mundhiri Thoppu, near Alamathi in Thiruvallur district. He died under suspicious manner after he was picked up from Manali by a special team of police personnel working under the Inspector of Police, Kodungaiyur, in connection with investigation into a theft case in Kodungaiyur police limits. Police said Rajasekar had more than two dozen criminal cases for offences including house break-ins, theft, robbery and attempt to murder. He had a history sheet on his name in Sholavaram police station besides having cases in Manali New Town, Vyasarpadi, MKB Nagar, Avadi Tank Factory and Thirunindravur police stations.

Police said he was also questioned for recovering stolen properties and had disclosed everything. While he was kept in a police outpost, he complained of sudden uneasiness and fainted. He was taken to a private hospital and later rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On the orders of the City Police Commissioner, MKB Nagar police registered a case. "As per procedure stipulated in Section 176(1)(A) of Criminal Procedure Code, when any person dies while in the custody of the police, the nearest magistrate is empowered to hold an inquiry into the cause of death in addition to the investigation held by the police officer," said a senior police officer.

On Monday, Metropolitan Magistrate S. Lakshmi conducted the inquiry at the Government Stanley Hospital, at Kodungaiyur police station and an outpost and also with the relatives of the deceased.

Assistant Commissioner, Sembium, Sembedu Babu has been posted as an investigation officer for conducting investigation by the Police Department in addition to the inquiry by the magistrate. Meanwhile, Inspector of Police, Kodungaiyur, George Miller Ponraj, Sub-Inspector of Police, Kanniyappan, Head constables —Jeyasekar, Manivannan and Grade I police constable Sathiyamoorthi have been placed under suspension on the orders of Commissioner Shankar following a preliminary inquiry. Process is on to transfer the case to CBCID for further investigation, said police sources.