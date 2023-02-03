ADVERTISEMENT

Five police officers shifted in the latest shuffle

February 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued orders posting D.V. Kiran Shruthi as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Ranipet district with Deepa Sathyan, who was the Ranipet SP being deputed as SP of the State Police Master Control Room, Chennai.

S. Sakthi Ganesan has been posted as SP of Idol Wing CID, Chennai, while R. Rajaram has been shifted as SP of Cuddalore district to the place held by Mr. Sakthi Ganesan.

Ravali Priya, who was kept on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US