Five police officers shifted in the latest shuffle

February 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government has issued orders posting D.V. Kiran Shruthi as the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Ranipet district with Deepa Sathyan, who was the Ranipet SP being deputed as SP of the State Police Master Control Room, Chennai.

S. Sakthi Ganesan has been posted as SP of Idol Wing CID, Chennai, while R. Rajaram has been shifted as SP of Cuddalore district to the place held by Mr. Sakthi Ganesan.

Ravali Priya, who was kept on compulsory wait, has been posted as SP of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, Chennai.