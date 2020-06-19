Five police officers get gallantry medal

Five police officers, including Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Internal Security) N. Kannan, were awarded the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Gallantry in recognition of their efforts and detective work in the collection on the activities of fundamentalist elements who were preparing to wage a jihad across the country.

As part of ‘Operation Quanto’, the other four officers, J. Mahesh, Superintendent of Police ‘Q’ Branch CID; S. Aravind, SP, Special Division; B. Pandarinathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Intelligence Unit, Coimbatore and inspector M. Damodaran, Special Division, Chennai, led by Dr. Kannan, worked on the vanishing of some Muslim fundamentalists after they were released on bail in a murder case.

While tracking their movement based on human intelligence, since they left no digital footprints, the team stumbled upon a terror plot orchestrated by the suspects along with some extremists in other States.

They planned to carry out a series of attacks, including bomb blasts, on high-value and sensitive installations and individuals across the country, police sources said on Friday. Dr. Kannan coordinated with Central and State intelligence agencies and shared crucial inputs that led to the busting of the Al-Hind Muslim fundamentalist module that had active cadres operating in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Several suspects were arrested in Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu when they were preparing to carry out their plan.

Investigators seized incriminating materials that corroborated their input on the Jihad plan. The operation, the investigation of which was later taken up by the National Investigation Agency, neutralized the module and deployed modern investigation skills and tools to make the arrests that prevented the terror attacks, the sources added.

The gallantry award that will be presented by the Chief Minister at a medal parade later also carries a cash prize ₹5 lakh.