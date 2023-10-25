Five pet dogs die in fire accident in Saidapet

October 25, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Five pet dogs died in a fire accident at a house in Saidapet on Tuesday night. The police said the fire occurred at the house of M. Padmavathi, 42, of Duraisamy Thottam 2nd Street, West Saidapet, where she lived with with her daughter. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, she was woken up by the smell of smoke. Ms. Padmavathi immediately turned off the gas and electric switches and exited the house. However, the fire quickly spread and her four golden retriever puppies and one Shih Tzu died. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the scene and put out the blaze. Preliminary investigation revealed that a short circuit caused the fire.