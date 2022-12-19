Five persons test positive for COVID-19 in TN

December 19, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were two cases in Erode, while Chengalpattu, Chennai and Thoothukudi reported a single case each. The State has so far recorded 35,94,316 COVID-19 cases.

Seven persons were discharged after treatment. The State has so far registered a total of 35,56,218 recoveries till now. A total of 49 persons were currently under treatment. Of this, Chennai had 12 active cases. There were no active cases in 23 districts. A total of 3,894 samples were tested in the State. According to Sunday’s data, the overall positivity rate stood at 0.1%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US